HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Two women doctors killed, four injured as SUV hits culvert in MP

Sun, 23 March 2025
Share:
15:35
image
Two women were killed and four others sustained injuries after an SUV carrying a group of doctors from Maharashtra hit a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district on Sunday morning, the police said.

Sub divisional officer of police Vijay Yadav said the SUV carrying six doctors hit a culvert and fell into a ditch on Guna-Shivpuri Road under the Kolaras police station limits around 7.30 am.

He said the victims, all residents of Maharashtra, were on a pilgrimage and were travelling from Ayodhya to Ujjain.

Tanvi Acharya (50) died on the spot, while Neelam Pandit (55) succumbed to the injuries, the official said.

The injured included Uday Joshi (64) and his wife Seema Joshi (59), residents of Dadar in Mumbai, Subodh Pandit (62) from Vasai in Palghar district and Atul Acharya (55) from Bhiwandi in Thane district, he said, adding that they were undergoing treatment at the district hospital in Shivpuri.

Yadav said the group had left for the pilgrimage 10 days ago and was travelling to Ujjain from Ayodhya. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

IPL 2025 Updates: Royals win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH
IPL 2025 Updates: Royals win toss; elect to bowl vs SRH

LIVE! Sambhal mosque chief in cop custody for statement
LIVE! Sambhal mosque chief in cop custody for statement

SC shares photos, video of cash recovery at judge home
SC shares photos, video of cash recovery at judge home

The Supreme Court of India has released an inquiry report into the alleged discovery of a large amount of cash at the residence of Delhi High Court judge Yashwant Varma. The report, which includes photos and videos, was uploaded on the...

Sena's Nirupam claims B'desh links to Nagpur violence
Sena's Nirupam claims B'desh links to Nagpur violence

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam has alleged the involvement of individuals with links to Bangladesh in the recent violence in Nagpur. Nirupam also claimed the violence was "pre-meditated" and was part of a larger conspiracy. He further...

Indian-origin man, daughter killed in US store shooting
Indian-origin man, daughter killed in US store shooting

A 56-year-old Indian-origin man and his 24-year-old daughter were shot and killed at a convenience store in Virginia. Police have arrested a 44-year-old man, George Frazier Devon Wharton, in connection with the shooting. Wharton is...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD