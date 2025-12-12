HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Suvendu Adhikari 'honours' men arrested for assaulting non-veg food vendors

Fri, 12 December 2025
12:56
West Bengal's Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari has felicitated the three men arrested for allegedly assaulting two chicken patty vendors at the Gita recital event in Kolkata, after they were released on bail.

Adhikari said he stood by them "as a Hindu" performing his duty.

The three persons, arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly attacking two vendors at the 'Gita Paath' programme on December 7 at the Brigade Parade Ground, were granted bail by the Bankshall court on personal bonds of Rs 1,000 each.

Sharing a photo of the felicitation, Adhikari on Thursday said in a post on Facebook, "I want to tell Mamata Banerjee (West Bengal CM) that you cannot suppress 'sanatanis' by unleashing your loyalist police on them."

"The fight to protect religion will continue, and in this fight, I stand with every Hindu, along with countless supporters of Hindutva."

Speaking to reporters, Adhikari said the voice of justice still prevails silently in India.

He claimed that Banerjee had arrogantly said she had them arrested, questioning, "Who is she to decide arrests?"

"I am a legislator, Leader of the Opposition, a BJP member   all that comes later. First, I am a Hindu. If my Hindu brothers and sisters are in trouble, my primary duty is to protect my 'dharma'. That is what the Gita has taught me," he asserted.

Adhikari said he had sent his legal team to the Maidan police station and coordinated with several lawyers, who worked together to help the trio secure bail.

Two vendors had complained that a group of youths assaulted them, objecting to the sale of non-vegetarian food at the religious event, and forced them to do sit-ups while holding their ears.

Police acted after a purported video of the incident went viral on social media. -- PTI

