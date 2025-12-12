HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NIA raids ISIS suspect's house in Jharkhand's Hazaribagh

Fri, 12 December 2025
Share:
11:59
image
A National Investigation Agency (NIA) team raided a man's house in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district in connection with his alleged link with the ISIS terror network, officials said here on Friday.

The NIA team raided the house of Shahnawaj Alam in the Ansar Nagar area on Thursday and seized a laptop, a printer, and other gadgets that might have been used for the terror link, they said.

The NIA officials remained tight-lipped about the content of the laptop and other documents seized from the residence of the suspect.

Sources in the district police confirmed that the raids were carried out by a team of the NIA.

The action was taken based on information provided by a doctor who was previously arrested by the NIA, they said.

This operation is being conducted as part of an investigation into the network linked to suspected terrorist Shahnawaz Alam, who was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2023.

Shahnawaz Alam, originally hailing from Hazaribagh, was arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell in October 2023. Investigators suspect that his network may have tentacles in Jharkhand.

Investigators are also checking the background of Shahnawaz, who had earlier been jailed in 2019 for robbery and theft. After securing bail in December 2020, he allegedly came into contact with ISIS handlers, eventually becoming a crucial figure in the Pune ISIS module case.

Officials suspect that individuals associated with Shahnawaz may still be active in Jharkhand. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Uproar in RS over absence of Cabinet Ministers
LIVE! Uproar in RS over absence of Cabinet Ministers

IndiGo fiasco: DGCA suspends 4 flight operations inspectors
IndiGo fiasco: DGCA suspends 4 flight operations inspectors

Aviation regulator DGCA intensifies scrutiny of IndiGo following widespread flight cancellations. The airline will offer travel vouchers to affected passengers.

K'taka buzz: DKS hosts late-night dinner for 30+ Cong leaders
K'taka buzz: DKS hosts late-night dinner for 30+ Cong leaders

Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, Dr M C Sudhakar, MLAs N A Haris, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, Ganesh Hukkeri, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Ashok Kumar Rai, K Y Nanjegowda were among those present in the meeting, the...

Should Gill Make Way For Samson?
Should Gill Make Way For Samson?

Sanju Samson boasts of a superb record in T20 Internationals, with 995 runs in 51 matches at a strike rate of 147.40, including three centuries and as many fifties.

After Babri row, Ayodhya-style Ram temple proposed in Bengal
After Babri row, Ayodhya-style Ram temple proposed in Bengal

Posters announcing plans for an Ayodhya-style Ram temple complex in Salt Lake have appeared, escalating the political duel between religious groups ahead of the Bengal assembly polls. The proposed complex includes a school, hospital, and...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO