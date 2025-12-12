Double bonanza for fans as Rajini celebrates 75th birthday, 50 years in cinema

12:45

It's a double bonanza for the fans of Superstar Rajinikanth. Their legend celebrates his 75th birthday on Friday, which, incidentally marks his 50 years in cinema as well.





Not surprisingly, the day turned into a carnival for fans and the film industry alike, with special film re-releases, music shows and themed parties marking 50 years of the iconic actor's journey in cinema.

Political honchos, including Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu M K Stalin, took to X to convey their wishes to the legend.





"Rajinikanth = A charm that triumphs over age," CM Stalin said.





Wishing his "friend who has captivated audiences from six to sixty for half a century", the CM said, "May he continue to deliver many more successful works and keep his flag of victory flying high with the love and support of the people".





Opposition leader and AIADMK General Secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami, called the superstar, the "unshakable sovereign of Tamil cinema".





He also said Rajnikanth's uber-famous "style" turns cinema halls into festive arenas.





Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's close confidante V K Sasikala took to X to convey her "joyful and heartfelt" wishes to her "dear brother" Rajinikanth.





Sasikala said she feels "immense pride reflecting on his simple approach and his noble character of treating everyone equally and valuing friendship with all".





To celebrate the double milestone, Rajinikanth's blockbuster Padayappa stormed back into theatres globally, in a remastered 4K version, on Friday.





Overjoyed fans thronged the theatres to celebrate their "god", in usual early-morning "FDFS-style": with cut-outs, milk abhishekams and firecrackers.





Cinema chains and single screens in Tamil Nadu and overseas reported strong advance bookings. -- PTI