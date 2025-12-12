HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
DGCA suspends 4 flight inspectors over IndiGo fiasco

Fri, 12 December 2025
11:37
Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended four flight operation inspectors (FIOs), responsible for overseeing airline safety, operational compliance, over mass cancellations of IndiGo flights

Since last week, IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights nationwide after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations.

The cancellations peaked on December 5 and have declined since. The airline on Tuesday said its operations have stabilised and were back to normal levels.

LIVE! Uproar in RS over absence of Cabinet Ministers
IndiGo fiasco: DGCA suspends 4 flight operations inspectors
Aviation regulator DGCA intensifies scrutiny of IndiGo following widespread flight cancellations. The airline will offer travel vouchers to affected passengers.

K'taka buzz: DKS hosts late-night dinner for 30+ Cong leaders
K'taka buzz: DKS hosts late-night dinner for 30+ Cong leaders

Ministers K H Muniyappa, Mankal Vaidya, Dr M C Sudhakar, MLAs N A Haris, Ramesh Bandisiddegowda, H C Balakrishna, Ganesh Hukkeri, Darshan Dhruvanarayana, Ashok Kumar Rai, K Y Nanjegowda were among those present in the meeting, the...

Should Gill Make Way For Samson?
Should Gill Make Way For Samson?

Sanju Samson boasts of a superb record in T20 Internationals, with 995 runs in 51 matches at a strike rate of 147.40, including three centuries and as many fifties.

After Babri row, Ayodhya-style Ram temple proposed in Bengal
After Babri row, Ayodhya-style Ram temple proposed in Bengal

Posters announcing plans for an Ayodhya-style Ram temple complex in Salt Lake have appeared, escalating the political duel between religious groups ahead of the Bengal assembly polls. The proposed complex includes a school, hospital, and...

