DGCA suspends 4 flight inspectors over IndiGo fiasco

Aviation watchdog Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended four flight operation inspectors (FIOs), responsible for overseeing airline safety, operational compliance, over mass cancellations of IndiGo flights





Since last week, IndiGo cancelled thousands of flights nationwide after failing to plan for tighter safety regulations.





The cancellations peaked on December 5 and have declined since. The airline on Tuesday said its operations have stabilised and were back to normal levels.