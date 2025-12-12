Dream11 Making A 'Hard Pivot' To Sports Entertainment

12:00

Sports technology platform Dream11 is 'pivoting' from the fantasy gaming space to becoming a second-screen sports entertainment platform allowing fans to connect with creators, Co-founder and CEO Harsh Jain said.





The company, which has a total base of over 250 million registered users and about 30 million monthly active ones, is betting on monetisation through ads and paid shoutouts to creators through the second screen experience.





A second screen enables viewers to engage with their choice of sports content creators, either through a chat option or a collaboration on live-streamed video.





"We are moving away from the whole gaming piece all together. We are pivoting hard. We want to enter the sports entertainment world and continue being a second screen sports entertainment platform," Jain told reporters during a press briefing. The firm has taken around 25 creators on board with plans to scale it up.





-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard