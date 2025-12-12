HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Uproar in RS over absence of Cabinet Ministers

Fri, 12 December 2025
12:26
Rajya Sabha proceedings on Friday were briefly adjourned for 10 minutes after it was noted that no Cabinet Minister was present in the House.
   
Soon after the House paid homage to those who valiantly fought terrorists and foiled their attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001, Opposition MPs pointed out that none of the Cabinet ministers were present in the House.
 
Chairman C P Radhakrishnan said he will take it up with the government and asked a junior minister to request the presence of a Cabinet minister in the House.
 
"I understand the procedure. I have requested the minister. One of the Cabinet ministers should come," he said.
 
Opposition MPs, however, were not satisfied. They insisted that the House proceedings be adjourned till a Cabinet minister is present.
 
"This is an insult to the House. You have to adjourn the House till the Cabinet minister comes," Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.
 
After waiting for about five minutes, Radhakrishnan adjourned the proceedings for 10 minutes. -- PTI 

