Goa nightclub fire: Arpora-Nagoa sarpanch appears before police

10:37

Arpora-Nagoa Sarpanch Roshan Redkar has appeared before Anjuna police in Goa after getting interim protection from a local court against arrest in connection with the deadly fire at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub that killed 25.





Redkar and then panchayat secretary Raghuvir Bagkar had moved to the District and Sessions Court in Panaji on Thursday, which granted them interim relief against arrest. The court has posted the hearing of their anticipatory bail pleas for Friday.





The state government has suspended Bagkar along with two other officers, identified as Shamila Monteiro (then Member Secretary, Goa State Pollution Control Board) and Siddhi Halarnkar (then director of panchayat).





Redkar appeared before the Anjuna police on Thursday night along with the court order that granted him interim relief.





"We came here to submit a copy of the order to the police. We have told them that we are cooperating with them in their investigation," the lawyer accompanying Redkar told reporters outside Anjuna police station.





Redkar said he is cooperating with the police in their investigation into the incident.





A massive fire around midnight on December 6 tore through Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub at Arpora village in North Goa, killing 25 persons, including tourists.





Police have arrested Ajay Gupta, who claimed to be a silent partner and investor in the nightclub, and five managers and staff members of the entertainment venue. Meanwhile, the authorities in Thailand have detained Gaurav and Saurabh Luthra, co-owners of the nightclub. -- PTI