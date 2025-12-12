Worli Tops India's Ultra-Luxury Housing Hub

11:28

Representative image

Worli has become India's ultra-luxury housing hub, logging Rs 5,500 crore in home (priced over Rs 40 crore) sales in two years, according to a report by Anarock and 360 One Wealth.





In the last three years, Worli has seen 40 such deals worth Rs 7,500 crore, over 20 deals each worth over Rs 100 crore. It now captures 40 per cent of Indias ultra-luxury apartment market.





Top towers in the locality fetch Rs 65,000 to Rs 100,000 per square foot.





Land deals of Rs 7,600 crore (with revenue potential of Rs 36,000 crore in the last two years, and Rs 19,000 to Rs 21,000 crore of projects under construction) are reshaping the micro-market.





With marquee developers and Rs 69,000 crore of infrastructure upgrades, Worli is evolving into a mixed-use hub with premium homes, limited grade-A offices, and two upcoming ultra-luxury malls.





-- Prachi Pisal, Business Standard