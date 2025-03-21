Netanyahu fires security chief over 'distrust'

09:07

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday fired Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar over its failure to anticipate the 7 October 2023 attack by Hamas.





Netanyahu announced his intention to sack the head of the nation's security service in a video statement on Sunday, citing an "ongoing distrust" between the two men which he said had "grown over time".





The move marked the first time in Israeli history that the government has fired the head of the domestic security agency.





Netanyahu told the cabinet in a meeting that he lost faith in Bar after the October 7 attack.





Bar is "soft" and "not the right person to rehabilitate the organization," Netanyahu said, according to his office.