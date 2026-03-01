HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
K'taka govt ready to assist stranded students amid Iran-Israel conflict: Minister

Sun, 01 March 2026
16:26
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara/File image
Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said the state government was closely monitoring the situation arising out of the ongoing armed conflict between Israel and Iran and was prepared to extend all necessary assistance to stranded people, especially students from Karnataka. 

He said reports had been received that several students from different districts had travelled to the region and were unable to return due to the escalating hostilities. 

"From Chikkaballapura district, around 150 people - all of them schoolchildren and college students - have gone there. We have received news that they are stranded there. We will try to reach them. Whatever help is required, the state government is ready to provide. We will get in touch with the concerned authorities," he said. 

Asked how he viewed the recurring conflicts between countries, the home minister said, "These are matters related to international relationships between countries. Some of these countries have been raising issues against each other's policies. Now it has come to a stage where Iran is involved, the United States is involved, and Israel is involved. We will see whether this gets resolved or escalates." 

Expressing concern over civilian casualties, he said it is "unfortunate" that children, particularly the younger generation - about 85 people - have lost their lives. -- PTI

