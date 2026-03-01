HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
GST mop-up grows 8.1 pc to over Rs 1.83 lakh cr in Feb

Sun, 01 March 2026
16:39
Gross GST collection increased 8.1 per cent to over Rs 1.83 lakh crore in February, led by higher growth in revenues from imports. 

Gross domestic revenue rose 5.3 percent to about Rs 1.36 lakh crore, while gross import revenue climbed 17.2 percent to Rs 47,837 crore. 

Total refunds were up 10.2 percent at Rs 22,595 crore. 

Total net Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection stood at over Rs 1.61 lakh crore, up 7.9 percent year-on-year. 

Net cess revenue was Rs 5,063 crore, down from Rs 13,481 crore in February last year. -- PTI

