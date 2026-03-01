HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Iran forms council post-Khamenei death, Arafi key member

Sun, 01 March 2026
17:09
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in the airstrikes./Reuters
Iran has moved to stabilise its leadership after supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the US-Israeli air strikes late Saturday, according to reports. 

State-linked media said senior cleric Alireza Arafi has been appointed to the interim leadership council that will oversee the country during the transition, reported NDTV. 

The council, expected to include the president and judiciary chief, will govern until the assembly of experts selects a permanent successor, marking a critical phase in Iran's political and security landscape.

