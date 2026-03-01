HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Senior Maoist leader among 15 rebels surrender in Chhattisgarh

Sun, 01 March 2026
17:03
Fifteen Maoists, including special zonal committee-level member Vikas, surrendered before security personnel in Mahasamund district on Sunday, deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma said. 

According to the police, the surrendered cadres, including nine women, belonged to the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division of Maoists and were active along the Chhattisgarh-Odisha border. 

Sharma, who holds the Home portfolio, termed the development as a significant step under the state government's rehabilitation policy. 

"Today's rehabilitation is very important. Fifteen Maoists from the Balangir-Bargarh-Mahasamund division have surrendered. Only 15 members were left in this division, and all of them have now laid down arms," he told reporters in Raipur. 

Among those who surrendered was Vikas, a special zonal committee-level member. 

He was serving as the secretary of the west sub-zonal wing of the Maoist organisation. 

The surrendered cadres included six men and nine women. 

They turned themselves in with a cache of weapons, including three AK-47 rifles, two Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs), two INSAS rifles and three .303 rifles, Sharma said. 

Officials said that the group had established contact with security forces on Wednesday night, prior to formally surrendering. 

According to officials, in the last two years, 532 Maoists were neutralised, more than 2,700 have surrendered, and as many as 2,000 were arrested in Chhattisgarh. -- PTI

