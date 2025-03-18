Flying from Mumbai to become costlier from...

16:53





At present, international passengers are charged a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 187, which has been proposed to be raised to Rs 650, while the domestic passengers don't have to pay any such fee.





"The proposed tariff card, which has been submitted to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) for its approval, is in line with what the regulator has approved for MIAL," a source told PTI. At the same time, however, in a big relief to airlines, MIAL has also proposed a 35 per cent reduction in the landing and parking charges at its facility for the fourth control period (FY2024-2029), as per the AERA website. -- PTI

Flying from Mumbai International Airport is set to become costlier from next financial year with the private airport operator MIAL proposing a steep hike of Rs 463 in User Development Fee for international passengers, while domestic passengers will be charged a UDF of Rs 325.