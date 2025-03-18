HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Flying from Mumbai to become costlier from...

Tue, 18 March 2025
Share:
16:53
image
Flying from Mumbai International Airport is set to become costlier from next financial year with the private airport operator MIAL proposing a steep hike of Rs 463 in User Development Fee for international passengers, while domestic passengers will be charged a UDF of Rs 325. 

At present, international passengers are charged a User Development Fee (UDF) of Rs 187, which has been proposed to be raised to Rs 650, while the domestic passengers don't have to pay any such fee.

"The proposed tariff card, which has been submitted to the Airport Economic Regulatory Authority (AERA) for its approval, is in line with what the regulator has approved for MIAL," a source told PTI. At the same time, however, in a big relief to airlines, MIAL has also proposed a 35 per cent reduction in the landing and parking charges at its facility for the fourth control period (FY2024-2029), as per the AERA website. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Chadar was not burnt: VHP on Nagpur violence
LIVE! Chadar was not burnt: VHP on Nagpur violence

At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza
At least 413 Palestinians killed after Israel strikes Gaza

"Israel will, from now on, act against Hamas with increasing military strength," Netanyahu's office said.

It reignited...: Fadnavis links Nagpur violence to 'Chhaava'
It reignited...: Fadnavis links Nagpur violence to 'Chhaava'

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called the violence in Nagpur a premeditated conspiracy and said the mob had targeted specific houses and establishments. The violence erupted on Monday after a protest against Mughal...

Uproar in LS as Oppn protests over Modi's Kumbh statement
Uproar in LS as Oppn protests over Modi's Kumbh statement

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Tuesday due to noisy protests by the opposition, who demanded answers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement on the Mahakumbh. Opposition members protested after PM Modi's statement...

Karnataka tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts
Karnataka tables bill for Muslim quota in public contracts

The Karnataka government has tabled a Bill in the Legislative Assembly to introduce a 4 per cent reservation for Muslims in public contracts. The Bill aims to address unemployment among backward classes and promote their participation in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD