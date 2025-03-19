Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners: AP

23:12

File image





'Severely wounded soldiers and fighters whom Russia had prosecuted on fabricated charges were among those released,' Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, AP quoted as saying.





'The released Ukrainian servicemen had been captured while defending multiple regions, including Mariupol, the Azovstal steel plant, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kursk,' AP added.

'Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the war,' Associated Press reported.