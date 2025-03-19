HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Russia, Ukraine swap hundreds of prisoners: AP

Wed, 19 March 2025
23:12
File image
'Russia and Ukraine said Wednesday they had each swapped 175 prisoners in one of the largest exchanges of the war,' Associated Press reported.

'Severely wounded soldiers and fighters whom Russia had prosecuted on fabricated charges were among those released,' Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, AP quoted as saying.

'The released Ukrainian servicemen had been captured while defending multiple regions, including Mariupol, the Azovstal steel plant, Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kursk,' AP added.

LIVE! Disha Salian's father seeks fresh probe into her death

Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied rumours that a cloth with Quranic verses was burnt during a protest in Nagpur. He attributed the subsequent violence to a planned attempt to disrupt social harmony and vowed to...

Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin on Sunday: US envoy

Witkoff confirmed that while progress had been made, there were still unresolved details that would be addressed during the upcoming talks.

Fresh clashes in curfew-hit Churachandpur, many hurt

Fresh clashes broke out between people belonging to Zomi and Hmar tribes in Manipur's Churachandpur district, hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities. The Zomi Students' Federation...

Israeli tech helps Delhi police crack Rs 80L robbery

Delhi Police used an Israeli facial recognition system to identify and arrest two accused persons in an Rs 80 lakh robbery case. The accused were identified as Md Ali and Samir, who were apprehended after police analyzed footage from...

