HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Disha Salian's father seeks fresh probe into her death

Wed, 19 March 2025
Share:
22:37
Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput/File image
Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput/File image
Satish Salian, father of Disha Salian, former manager of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, on Wednesday said he has moved the Bombay high court seeking a fresh probe into the mysterious circumstances under which she was found dead in June 2020. 

The petition urges the HC to order the registration of a First Information Report against Shiv Sena-UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray, and transfer of the probe to the CBI, he said. 

His lawyer Nilesh Ojha, however, said they were still in the process of filing the petition, and would get it numbered at the HC registry department on Thursday. 

The plea alleged that Disha Salian was brutally raped and murdered, and subsequently there was a politically-orchestrated cover-up to protect certain influential persons. 

The petitioner initially believed that the probe conducted by the city police was genuine, but has now learnt that it was a cover-up, it said. 

"The Mumbai police hastily closed the death as a case of suicide or accidental death without taking into account forensic evidence, circumstantial proof and eyewitness testimonies," the plea said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Disha Salian's father seeks fresh probe into her death
LIVE! Disha Salian's father seeks fresh probe into her death

Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis
Rioters will be dug out from graves, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has denied rumours that a cloth with Quranic verses was burnt during a protest in Nagpur. He attributed the subsequent violence to a planned attempt to disrupt social harmony and vowed to...

Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin on Sunday: US envoy
Ukraine ceasefire talks to begin on Sunday: US envoy

Witkoff confirmed that while progress had been made, there were still unresolved details that would be addressed during the upcoming talks.

Fresh clashes in curfew-hit Churachandpur, many hurt
Fresh clashes in curfew-hit Churachandpur, many hurt

Fresh clashes broke out between people belonging to Zomi and Hmar tribes in Manipur's Churachandpur district, hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities. The Zomi Students' Federation...

Israeli tech helps Delhi police crack Rs 80L robbery
Israeli tech helps Delhi police crack Rs 80L robbery

Delhi Police used an Israeli facial recognition system to identify and arrest two accused persons in an Rs 80 lakh robbery case. The accused were identified as Md Ali and Samir, who were apprehended after police analyzed footage from...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD