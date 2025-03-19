HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nagpur rioters will be dug out from graves: Fadnavis

Wed, 19 March 2025
20:45
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday said contrary to rumours, no chadar or cloth with Quranic verses was burnt during a protest in Nagpur city, and vowed to "dig out from their graves" those who attacked police during the subsequent violence. 

Rioters allegedly misbehaved with a woman constable and tried to disrobe her during the violence on Monday night. 

Mobs hurled stones and petrol bombs, injuring 33 police personnel including three deputy commissioner of police-rank officers. 

The violence had been planned to disturb social harmony, claimed Fadnavis, an MLA from Nagpur and also the state home minister, speaking in the legislative assembly. 

"Whatever happened two days ago was a planned incident by a few people. I am not blaming any community....we did not find any ayat (Quranic verse) on the cloth that was burnt," said the CM. 

Rumours about a chadar with Quranic verses being burnt during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district triggered Monday's violence, as per the preliminary probe. 

"We have verified this from all angles by magnifying videos and pictures of the protest," Fadnavis further said, replying to a debate on the budgetary demands of the home department. -- PTI

