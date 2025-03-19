Nagpur rioters will be dug out from graves: Fadnavis

20:45





Rioters allegedly misbehaved with a woman constable and tried to disrobe her during the violence on Monday night.





Mobs hurled stones and petrol bombs, injuring 33 police personnel including three deputy commissioner of police-rank officers.





The violence had been planned to disturb social harmony, claimed Fadnavis, an MLA from Nagpur and also the state home minister, speaking in the legislative assembly.





"Whatever happened two days ago was a planned incident by a few people. I am not blaming any community....we did not find any ayat (Quranic verse) on the cloth that was burnt," said the CM.





Rumours about a chadar with Quranic verses being burnt during a protest led by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanding removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district triggered Monday's violence, as per the preliminary probe.





"We have verified this from all angles by magnifying videos and pictures of the protest," Fadnavis further said, replying to a debate on the budgetary demands of the home department. -- PTI

