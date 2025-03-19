HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
HC seeks Muslim side response on plea in Shahi Idgah dispute

Wed, 19 March 2025
22:27
A view of the Krishna Janmasthan Temple Complex and Shahi Eidgah Mosque, in Mathura
The Allahabad high court on Wednesday sought response from the Muslim side on a plea related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute at Mathura and fixed April 3 as the next date of hearing in the case.

The plea has been filed by the Hindu side under Order 1 Rule 8 of the Code of Civil Procedure which seeks to contest the suit in representative capacity on behalf of all plaintiffs in the case.

The matter is being heard by Justice Ram Manohar Narain Mishra.

On March 5, the court had allowed an amendment application filed on behalf of the Hindu side.

Through the amendment plea, it was pleaded that the property in question at present is a centrally protected monument and it is under the supervision of Archaeological Survey of India. 

Therefore it is necessary to place on record such facts by amending the plaint for proper adjudication of the case and thus amendment was also moved to implead them as defendants, the plea said.

The Muslim side had opposed the plea saying that one cannot be impleaded as respondent through amendment application.

However, Justice Mishra had said, "The amendment application in question may be treated to be filed under Order 6 Rule 17 and Order 1 Rule 10(2) CPC as a composite application. The prayer for amendment in pleadings and impleadment of new party distinctly have already been made in the application." -- PTI

