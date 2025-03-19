Two held for writing pro-Pakistan slogans in factory washroom in Karnataka

23:43





Haimad Hussain (21) and Sadiq (24), both hailing from North Karnataka, were working on a contract basis with a company linked to a Japanese automotive component manufacturer in Bhimenahalli in Bidadi, they said.





The matter came to light on March 14 following which the company's HR immediately removed them and issued a circular warning the employees against indulging in such activities.





During interrogation, the accused told investigators that they were angry with their colleagues who allegedly mocked them after Pakistan lost to India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy and so they wrote pro-Pakistan slogans, they added.





However, the screenshots of the scribbling on the washroom walls posted on social media by an employee went viral after which a complaint was filed at Bidadi police station by the company's HR. -- PTI

Two men were arrested on Wednesday for allegedly writing pro-Pakistan slogans and abusive remarks against Kannadigas on the walls of a factory washroom in Bidadi near Ramanagara, the police said.