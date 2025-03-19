Investors' wealth soars Rs 13.82 lakh cr as mkts take rally to 3rd day

20:31





On Wednesday, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 147.79 points or 0.20 percent to settle at 75,449.05.





In three days, the BSE benchmark gauge has jumped 1,620.14 points or 2.19 percent.





Tracking firm trends in equities, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared Rs 13,82,485.7 crore to Rs 4,05,00,918.63 crore (USD 4.68 trillion).





After almost a month, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms regained the Rs 400 lakh crore-mark.





"Benchmark indices posted gains for the third straight session on Wednesday, in continued relief rally so far this week. Broader mid and smallcaps outperformed posting sharp gains for the session," Satish Chandra Aluri, Analyst at Lemonn Markets Desk, said.





Bargain buying and hopes of a rebound lifted sentiment, while foreign investors turned net buyers on Tuesday, easing recent sell-off pressure, he said. -- PTI

