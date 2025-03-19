HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Nagpur violence: 8 VHP, Bajrang Dal activists surrender, released on bail

Wed, 19 March 2025
22:11
VHP and Bajrang Dal workers being taken to court in Nagpur/ANI on X
Eight functionaries of Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on Wednesday surrendered before the Nagpur Police investigating charges of hurting religious sentiments and illegal protest that triggered violence two days back, a senior officer said. 

The accused were produced in court, which granted them bail. 

The accused have been identified as Amol Thakre, Mantri, VHP, Nagpur city; Lakhan Kuril, Goraksha Pramukh, Vidarbha Prant; Mukesh Barapatre, President of Central Nagpur, VHP; Rishabh Arkhel, Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Vidarbha; Shubham Arkhel, Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Nagpur City; Sushil Chaurasiya, VHP worker; Ramacharan Dubey, and Kamal Haryani, Convenor of Bajrang Dal, Nagpur City. 

They were booked by Kotwali Police for hurting religious sentiments by organising a protest in Napur city on Monday for the removal of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb's tomb, situated in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. 

A case of hurting religious sentiments was also registered at Ganeshpeth police station against Govind Shende, VHP's secretary in-charge of Maharashtra and Goa and others. 

He is not arrested yet. 

The eight accused surrendered at Kotwali police station in the afternoon, following which police produced them in the court, the officer said. 

The police have so far registered six FIRs against 1,200 individuals and arrested 54 individuals. -- PTI

