22:02





Additional sessions judge Chander Jit Singh, who was scheduled to pass order on Wednesday, deferred the pronouncement.





Rashid is facing trial under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2017 terror funding case and has been lodged in Tihar jail since 2019 after he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the matter. -- PTI

A Delhi court would on March 21 pass its order on the bail plea of jailed J&K MP Engineer Rashid in a terror funding case.