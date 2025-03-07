What's Omar Abdullah doing with a briefcase?

12:18





Presenting the budget in the legislative assembly here, Abdullah, who holds the finance portfolio, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for their support in various sectors.





"I am happy to present the budget for the first time as the finance minister of J&K. This is a roadmap for economic growth and a true reflection of people's aspirations," said the chief minister, who started his budget speech with a Persian couplet. This is the first budget of the National Conference government after it came to power in October last year, ending six years of central rule. -- PTI

