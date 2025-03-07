HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

What's Omar Abdullah doing with a briefcase?

Fri, 07 March 2025
Share:
12:18
image
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday presented the first budget of Jammu and Kashmir in six years and said it is a roadmap for economic growth and a true reflection of people's aspirations. 

Presenting the budget in the legislative assembly here, Abdullah, who holds the finance portfolio, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman for their support in various sectors. 

"I am happy to present the budget for the first time as the finance minister of J&K. This is a roadmap for economic growth and a true reflection of people's aspirations," said the chief minister, who started his budget speech with a Persian couplet. This is the first budget of the National Conference government after it came to power in October last year, ending six years of central rule. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Maha Kumbh: 600 tonnes of floating waste removed
LIVE! Maha Kumbh: 600 tonnes of floating waste removed

All-women security cover for Modi's event on March 8
All-women security cover for Modi's event on March 8

A security cover comprising only women police personnel will be deployed at a mega event to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Gujarat's Navsari district on the occasion of International Women's Day on March 8, a state...

Woman Strips Naked On Flight
Woman Strips Naked On Flight

A woman passenger stripped naked and started screaming on a Southwest Airlines flight about to take off from Houston to Phoenix.

'Woman with the wild hair': Trump on Sunita Williams
'Woman with the wild hair': Trump on Sunita Williams

United States President Donald Trump had some words of appreciation for National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA)'s Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams' hair as he told a pair of stranded astronauts aboard the...

Should India Be Worried?
Should India Be Worried?

The openers have not given India the start they were looking for, the bowlers have not taken wickets in the opening overs...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD