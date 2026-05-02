Prasoon Joshi appointed chairman of Prasar Bharati

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Noted lyricist, writer and communications expert Prasoon Joshi has been appointed as the chairman of Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster.



The ministry of information & broadcasting appointed Joshi to the key post, according to an official statement on Saturday.



Joshi, a distinguished creative professional with wide-ranging contributions across literature, advertising, cinema, and public communication, and known for his impactful writing and deep cultural sensibility, has played a significant role in shaping contemporary Indian media narratives, the statement said.



Joshi's body of work spans acclaimed film lyrics, advertising campaigns, and socially resonant storytelling that connects with diverse audiences across the country.



On his appointment, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "My heartfelt congratulations to Shri Prasoon Joshi ji on his appointment as chairman of the Prasar Bharati Board. Prasoon ji is a rare creative spirit celebrated across the world in advertising, literature, art and cinema, yet his heart beats unmistakably for India."



Vaishnaw said Joshi's words carry the fragrance of the country's soil, and his vision reflects the timeless essence of Indian culture.



"Under his stewardship, Prasar Bharati will discover renewed energy, deeper purpose, and a fresh creative voice. My very best wishes to him for a memorable and meaningful tenure ahead," the minister said. -- PTI