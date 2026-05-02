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TCS employee Nida Khan denied pre-arrest bail

Sat, 02 May 2026
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A court in Nashik on Saturday rejected the anticipatory bail application of Nida Khan, an accused in a case related to alleged sexual harassment and forcible religious conversion at the Nashik unit of TCS, after the prosecution stressed the need for her custodial interrogation.

"The offence is a serious one, Nida Khan is one of the prime accused and therefore her custodial interrogation is necessary. The court rejected Nida Khan's bail application today. The final order will be uploaded soon," public prosecutor Ajay Misar told reporters.

According to the FIR, Khan allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

Khan had sought pre-arrest bail, citing her pregnancy.

A search is underway for Khan in different parts of Maharashtra, police had said.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik Police is probing nine cases of sexual harassment of some female employees at the IT major's Nashik unit by their male colleagues. The SIT has arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs. -- PTI

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