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Fire breaks out in construction material near CSMT in Mumbai; no one hurt

Sat, 02 May 2026
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19:08
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A fire broke out in construction material stored near the premises of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai on Saturday, though no injuries were reported in the incident, officials said.

The blaze was reported at the worksite of Railway Land Development Authority (RLDA) close to Kalyan-end of platform number 18 of the sprawling terminus, a Central Railway spokesperson said.

RLDA is constructing a new Divisional Railway Manager's office as a part of CSTM World Class Station project.

"The blaze, which was confined to construction material kept at the site near the railway terminus, was brought under control by the Fire Brigade. Cooling operations are underway to prevent further flare-up," an official said. -- PTI

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