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Karnataka Cong MLA disqualified after conviction in murder case

Sat, 02 May 2026
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19:13
Congress MLA Vinay Kulakarni/File image
Congress MLA Vinay Kulakarni/File image
The Karnataka Legislative Assembly on Saturday issued an official notification regarding the disqualification of Congress MLA Vinay  Kulakarni following his conviction in the murder case of BJP leader Yogeshgouda Goudar.

The former minister is currently in prison, serving life imprisonment in the case.

"Consequent upon the conviction of Vinay Kulakarni, Member of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly representing the Dharwad constituency, by the LXXXI additional city civil & sessions judge, Bengaluru City (CCH-82), in Spl CC No. 565/2021, he stands disqualified from the membership of the Karnataka legislative assembly from the date of conviction, i.e, April 15, 2026," the notification read.

"He stands disqualified in terms of the provisions of Article 191(1)(e) of the Constitution of India, read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and such disqualification shall continue for a further period of six years after his release, unless the conviction is stayed by a competent court," it added.

Hence, one seat in the Karnataka legislative assembly has fallen vacant, the notification said.

Bypolls were held on April 9 to fill two other seats in the 224-member Assembly that fell vacant due to the death of sitting MLAs. The results will be declared on May 4.

On April 15, Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat convicted Kulkarni and others under various IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy and murder. 

Subsequently, on April 17, the court sentenced Kulkarni and 15 others convicted in the case to life imprisonment. -- PTI

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