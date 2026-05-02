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Two arrested with fake currency worth Rs 2.38 lakh in Dakshina Kannada

Sat, 02 May 2026
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Two men were arrested, and counterfeit currency notes with a face value of Rs 2.38 lakh were seized from them in Dakshina Kannada district, police said.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Mohammad Sameer (28) and Mohammad Irfan (26), police added.

Police said the arrests were made in Bantwal taluk of Dakshina Kannada district following a targeted operation based on specific inputs about the circulation of fake currency in the region.

According to the police, the duo were allegedly found in possession of forged notes, primarily in higher denominations, which they were attempting to circulate.

During the operation, police also recovered three mobile phones and a car believed to have been used by the accused in their activities.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the accused were part of a network involved in distributing counterfeit currency, a senior police officer said.

Authorities are probing the source of the fake notes and examining possible links to a larger inter-district or interstate racket.

Police officials said further investigation is underway to identify other individuals connected to the operation and to trace the origin and circulation channels of the counterfeit currency. -- PTI

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