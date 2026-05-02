Bengal polls: EC deploys additional observers for counting

16:42

The Election Commission on Saturday deployed 165 additional counting observers and 77 police observers in West Bengal to ensure secure and transparent counting of votes for the Assembly elections, an official said.



"Additional counting observers have been deployed in assembly constituencies having more than one counting hall," the EC official said, adding that police observers will oversee law and order arrangements around counting centres.



According to the commission, the police observers will ensure that security protocols are strictly followed, but "shall not enter the counting hall on the day of counting under any circumstance".



The observers have been appointed under the powers vested in the commission by Article 324 of the Constitution and the Representation of the People Act, 1951, and will function under its direct supervision.



The EC also announced tighter access control measures at counting centres, mandating entry only through QR code-based photo identity cards issued via its ECINet system.



"Entry into counting centres shall be strictly based on QR code-based photo IDs issued by the returning officers," the official said.



In another key directive, the commission barred all individuals except the counting observer and returning officer from carrying mobile phones inside counting halls. -- PTI