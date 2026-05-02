13 students develop rashes after drinking water in Rajasthan school

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Thirteen students of a government school were hospitalised as they fell ill after allegedly drinking water on the premises of a Rajasthan government school in the Barmer district on Saturday, officials said.



The incident occurred at the Government Senior Secondary School in Meghwalon ki Basti, Sanawada, where students had gathered for an activity.



During the recess, several students drank water from the school tank and soon began complaining of itching and red rashes, they said.



The students were first taken to a local hospital in Sanawada and later referred to the district hospital at Barmer Medical College, as their condition did not improve.



Additional District Collector Rajendra Singh said the children were brought with allergy-like symptoms and are under medical supervision.



"A team of doctors is monitoring their condition. All the children are currently out of danger and the exact cause of the illness is being investigated," he said. -- PTI