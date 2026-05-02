HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

13 students develop rashes after drinking water in Rajasthan school

Sat, 02 May 2026
Share:
19:02
File image
File image
Thirteen students of a government school were hospitalised as they fell ill after allegedly drinking water on the premises of a Rajasthan government school in the Barmer district on Saturday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Government Senior Secondary School in Meghwalon ki Basti, Sanawada, where students had gathered for an activity.

During the recess, several students drank water from the school tank and soon began complaining of itching and red rashes, they said.

The students were first taken to a local hospital in Sanawada and later referred to the district hospital at Barmer Medical College, as their condition did not improve.

Additional District Collector Rajendra Singh said the children were brought with allergy-like symptoms and are under medical supervision.

"A team of doctors is monitoring their condition. All the children are currently out of danger and the exact cause of the illness is being investigated," he said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! TCS employee Nida Khan denied pre-arrest bail
LIVE! TCS employee Nida Khan denied pre-arrest bail

72% turnout in Bengal repoll till 3 pm amid harassment charges
72% turnout in Bengal repoll till 3 pm amid harassment charges

Repolling is taking place in 15 booths across two assembly constituencies in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, following reports of electoral malpractices during the previous phase of voting. The Election Commission ordered the...

TMC moves EC over unauthorised sorting of postal ballots
TMC moves EC over unauthorised sorting of postal ballots

The TMC has filed a complaint with the Election Commission, alleging unauthorised sorting of postal ballot covers at an EVM strongroom in Kolkata. TMC workers protested outside the Khudiram Anushilan Kendra, claiming that postal ballots...

India's Women's Squad For T20 World Cup Revealed
India's Women's Squad For T20 World Cup Revealed

India have announced their 15-player squad for the upcoming Women's T20 World Cup, which will be held in England and Wales, beginning June 12. Uncapped Nandini Sharma and wicketkeeper batter Yastika Bhatia have been drafted into the...

4 DRG jawans killed in Chh'garh blast during anti-Maoist ops
4 DRG jawans killed in Chh'garh blast during anti-Maoist ops

Three District Reserve Guard personnel were killed and another injured in an IED blast in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district while attempting to neutralise it.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO