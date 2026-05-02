Normal air traffic operations resume in UAE airspace

19:24

The General Civil Aviation Authority has announced the full resumption of normal air navigation operations within UAE airspace and the lifting of temporary precautionary measures.



The decision was taken after a comprehensive evaluation of operational and security conditions and in coordination with relevant authorities. Continuous real-time monitoring remains in place to ensure the highest levels of aviation safety.



The Authority expressed its appreciation for the cooperation of passengers and airlines throughout the precautionary period and confirmed the readiness of its technical and operational teams to respond to any emerging developments.



The public is advised to continue obtaining information from official sources. ANI/WAM