I received a letter from Ukraine prez that says...

Wed, 05 March 2025
09:49
While addressing a joint session of US Congress, President Donald Trump says, "Lots of things are happening in the Middle East. I am working tirelessly to end this savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight. Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine. We spent perhaps $350 billion. Biden has authorised more money on this fight... earlier today, I received an important letter from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.' 

"I appreciate that he sent this letter...simultaneously, we had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace."

LIVE! 'Are you comfortable with Musk poking into your info?'
Reciprocal tariffs against India from April 2: Trump
Trump has made it clear to Prime Minister Modi that India will not be spared from Washington's reciprocal tariffs and emphasised that "nobody can argue with me" on tariff structure.

Our country will be woke no longer: Trump
Trump said his administration also dismissed Biden-era lawsuits against police and fire departments that were portrayed as racist for using writing tests, physical exams, and credit checks in their hiring processes.

Chase Master Kohli's Record Blitz
Virat Kohli surpassed Shikhar Dhawan to become India's highest run-scorer in Champions Trophy history.

'Imposing Hindi Will Affect BJP In Tamil Nadu'
'The vast majority of BJP supporters in Tamil Nadu can't speak any language other than Tamil.''When rural Tamil Nadu can't speak any other language than Tamil, how are they going to convince them that they have to learn Hindi?'

