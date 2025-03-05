I received a letter from Ukraine prez that says...

09:49





"I appreciate that he sent this letter...simultaneously, we had serious discussions with Russia and have received strong signals that they are ready for peace."

While addressing a joint session of US Congress, President Donald Trump says, "Lots of things are happening in the Middle East. I am working tirelessly to end this savage conflict in Ukraine. Millions of Ukrainians and Russians have been needlessly killed or wounded in this horrific and brutal conflict with no end in sight. Europe has sadly spent more money buying Russian oil and gas than they have spent on defending Ukraine. We spent perhaps $350 billion. Biden has authorised more money on this fight... earlier today, I received an important letter from Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, the letter reads, 'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer.'