IUML, VCK minister join Vijay govt

10:18

A M Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu, legislators belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi respectively were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday in a simple ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai.



In the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Shahjahan who won from Papanasam Assembly constituency and Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam segement took the oath of office and secrecy.



The induction of the 2 MLAs in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the chief minister to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution. -- PTI