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IUML, VCK minister join Vijay govt

Fri, 22 May 2026
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A M Shahjahan and Vanni Arasu, legislators belonging to the Indian Union Muslim League and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi respectively were sworn in as ministers by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Friday in a simple ceremony held at the Lok Bhavan in Chennai.

In the presence of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Shahjahan who won from Papanasam Assembly constituency and Vanni Arasu, who emerged victorious from Tindivanam segement took the oath of office and secrecy.

The induction of the 2 MLAs in the Cabinet led by Vijay brings the total number of ministers, including the chief minister to 35, the maximum permissible limit under the Constitution.  -- PTI

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