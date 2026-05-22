Bengal govt notifies free bus travel for women from June 1

14:42

The West Bengal government has notified free bus travel for women in all state government-run buses from June 1 as part of a scheme aimed at enhancing women's empowerment and improving access to public transport.



According to a notification issued by the state Transport Department on May 21, women commuters will be eligible for free travel in both short-route and long-route state-run buses operating in West Bengal.



The Transport department notification said a smart card with QR code, photograph and beneficiary details will be issued to all eligible women upon application through the BDO or SDO offices concerned.



It said that the smart card shall be issued to women of the state on the basis of supporting documents like Aadhaar card, elector's photo identity card (EPIC), VB-G RAMG job card, Ayushman Bharat health card, driving license, Pan card, passport, pension document with photograph, identity card of central/state government/psus, identity cards issues by schools/colleges/universities.



Till issuance of the smart cards, women passengers will be allowed to avail the facility on production of valid photo identity documents such as Aadhaar card, voter identity card, driving licence, PAN card, passport and government-issued service identity cards, among others, the notification said.



Conductors will issue 'zero value tickets' to women passengers after verification of identity documents, it said.



The scheme will come into effect from June 1, 2026, the notification added. -- PTI