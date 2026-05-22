Panic buying led to fuel crunch at some pumps: Govt

13:33

Fuel shortage reported at certain retail outlets in the country was primarily on account of panic buying and bulk buyers of diesel shifting to fuel stations due to a price difference of roughly Rs 40 to Rs 42 per litre, a senior government official said on Thursday.



Some fuel retail outlets have seen a demand spike of nearly 20 to 30 per cent, said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary at the ministry of petroleum and natural gas (MoPNG) an at inter-ministerial briefing.



The oil marketing companies (OMCs) had raised prices of bulk diesel by Rs 12 per litre on May 1 amid elevated crude oil prices, while retail diesel prices have been raised by around Rs 4 per litre in the last week.



In Delhi, the price of bulk diesel is around Rs 149 per litre, as against retail diesel rates of Rs 91.58 a litre.



"Petrol pumps generally have stocks of two to three days, and if they see 20 to 30 per cent growth in demand, they may temporarily face some issues. These kind of locations are continuously monitored and are being replenished regularly," said Sharma.



Bulk diesel needs to be purchased from bulk supply points and related issues could be addressed to state-level nodal officers of the OMCs, she added.



Bulk diesel buyers are large institutional or industrial consumers such as state transport corporations, factories and manufacturing plants and telecom tower operators that purchase diesel directly from oil companies instead of regular petrol pumps.



Sharma said the country's refineries are running at full capacities to ensure adequate fuel supplies.



In the past few weeks, long queues were seen at fuel stations in many states including Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand due to a possible shortage at outlets.



On supply of liquefied petroleum gas cylinders, Sharma said the government has ensured cooking gas for domestic users despite constrained supplies from West Asia.



India's refiners have ramped LPG production to around 47,000 tonnes to meet domestic demand.



During the past three days, around 13.4 million LPG cylinders were delivered against bookings of around 13.2 million cylinders.



OMCs delivered about 4.7 million LPG cylinders on May 20, against bookings of around 4.5 million cylinders, added Sharma.



-- Shubhangi Mathur, Business Standard