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Women 'chased' by cops in car, threatened; video goes viral

Fri, 22 May 2026
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Two women riding a scooter were allegedly chased and threatened by policemen in a car in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, an officer said.

The incident occurred in the Kotwali Nagar area on Thursday evening. A video of the altercation later went viral on social media.

The women alleged that the car occupants, who identified themselves as police, chased them, hit their scooter and gave them threats.

Etah Kotwali Police Station SHO Prempal Singh said the matter was under investigation.

Additional Superintendent of Police Shwetabh Pandey said, "No complaint has been filed by the women. The video is being looked into."  -- PTI

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