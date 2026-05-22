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Umar Khalid gets 3-day interim bail for mother's surgery

Fri, 22 May 2026
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The Delhi high court on Friday granted 3-day interim bail to Umar Khalid in the UAPA case. Umar Khalid to be released on interim bail from June 1 to June 3 in view of his mother's surgery, the HC said.

Activist and former JNU student leader Umar Khalid had moved the Delhi high court seeking interim bail for 15 days from May 22 to June 5 and setting aside the trial court order dated May 19, which rejected his plea for temporary release in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case.

The appeal, filed under Section 21(4) of the National Investigation Agency Act, states that Khalid seeks interim bail to attend the Chehlum ceremony of his deceased maternal uncle and to take care of his 62-year-old mother, who is scheduled to undergo lump excision surgery on June 2.

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