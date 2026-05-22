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MP govt recommends CBI probe into Twisha Sharma's death

Fri, 22 May 2026
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12:52
Pic: ANI Video screen grab
Pic: ANI Video screen grab
The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday proposed to transfer the case involving Twisha Sharma, the Noida woman who was allegedly harassed for dowry and died last week, to the Central Bureau of Investigation, officials said.

In a notification, the state government said "it proposes to transfer this (Twisha case) to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a probe".

The notification has been issued by home department secretary Krishnaveni Desavatu, an official said.

Twisha Sharma was found hanging at her marital home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12. The family of the 33-year-old model turned actor accused her in-laws of pushing their daughter to death. Her in-laws claim she was addicted to drugs.

Police registered an FIR under Sections 80(2), 85, and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita along with relevant sections of the Dowry Prohibition Act, naming Twisha's husband Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh. 

The police have also announced a cash reward of Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and approached the court for revocation of his passport.

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