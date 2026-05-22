Mumbai's underground metro services hit by tech snag

11:18

Representational image. Pic: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

This is the second major disruption on the 33.5-km-long corridor. On May 6, train services on the Aqua Line, which runs between Cuffe Parade in south Mumbai and Aarey JVLR in the northern suburbs, were hit due to a fire at T2 Airport station.



The latest disruption, which lasted 40-50 minutes, affected office-goers during rush hour, with passengers accusing the authorities of not sharing timely updates. As train movements came to a halt, the crowd swelled on the platforms of Metro stations and concourse areas.



After being stranded inside stations and trains, commuters took to social media to allege that no clear announcements were made about the cause of the disruption or the expected time for resumption of operations.



In a statement, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited said train services on both downline and upline routes experienced delays due to a technical issue earlier in the day.



"The fault has since been rectified, and normal train services restored," it said, without specifying the nature of the technical fault or the timing of the disruption.

Services on Mumbai's Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line, were disrupted due to a "technical snag" during morning peak hours on Friday, leaving commuters stranded amid confusion and overcrowding.