HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

NCERT book row: SC modifies order on 3 academics

Fri, 22 May 2026
Share:
14:09
image
The Supreme Court on Friday modified its March 11 order that had directed the Centre, states and others to disassociate from three academics, following a row over an NCERT book chapter containing 'offending' contents on corruption in the judiciary.

The apex court left it open to the Centre, states, Union territories, public universities and institutions that receive funds from the central or state governments to take an independent decision on the issue, without being influenced by its observations made in the March 11 order.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also recalled the part of the March 11 order that had recorded that the three academics -- Professor Michel Danino, Suparna Diwakar and Alok Prasanna Kumar -- had 'deliberately and knowingly misrepresented the facts' in order to project a negative image of the Indian judiciary to the students of Class 8.

The bench passed the order while hearing a plea moved by the three academics who explained their stand, saying no individual had the sole say in the drafting of the content and it was a collective process.

The court also observed that its comments were made in context of the contents and not the individuals.

On March 11, acting tough against the three experts involved in the drafting of the controversial chapter in the National Council of Educational Research and Training's (NCERT) social science book for Class 8, the court had directed the Centre and all states to disassociate from them.

It had directed the Centre to form a committee of domain experts within a week for the purpose of finalising the curriculum of the NCERT's legal studies for not only Class 8 but higher classes as well.

The bench was hearing a suo-motu (initiated on its own) case titled 'In Re: Social Science textbook for Grade-8 (part-2) published by NCERT and ancillary issues'.

The court was informed that the chapter was drafted by the textbook development team under Danino's chairmanship and consisting of members Diwakar and Kumar.

On February 26, the apex court imposed a 'blanket ban' on any further publication, reprinting or digital dissemination of the NCERT's Class-8 social science textbook that contained the 'offending' contents on corruption in the judiciary, saying they have fired a gunshot and the judiciary is 'bleeding'. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Draft of US-Iran peace deal ready, key details here
LIVE! Draft of US-Iran peace deal ready, key details here

DMK's jibe at allies joining TVK govt causes uproar
DMK's jibe at allies joining TVK govt causes uproar

The DMK criticised its former allies, VCK and IUML, for joining the TVK government, leading to a heated exchange and prompting DMK chief M K Stalin to call for restraint.

NCERT book row: SC modifies order banning academics
NCERT book row: SC modifies order banning academics

The Supreme Court has modified its previous order regarding three academics involved in a controversial NCERT textbook chapter on corruption in the judiciary, allowing government bodies to make independent decisions about their...

Delhi HC grants Umar Khalid 3-day bail for mother's surgery
Delhi HC grants Umar Khalid 3-day bail for mother's surgery

The Delhi High Court has granted three-day interim bail to activist Umar Khalid, who is in custody under UAPA, to visit his mother who is undergoing surgery.

Twisha death: CBI probe recommended; kin moves HC for 2nd autopsy
Twisha death: CBI probe recommended; kin moves HC for 2nd autopsy

The Madhya Pradesh government has proposed transferring the case of Twisha Sharma, who allegedly died due to dowry harassment, to the CBI. The family has also filed a plea in the High Court for a second post-mortem, citing flaws in the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO