Muslims can do yoga, but can't perform...: Cleric

17:55

A prominent Muslim cleric said on Saturday that yoga should be encouraged in mosques and madrassas but expressed strong reservations on "Surya Namaskar", stressing it is prohibited in Islam and Muslims should not perform it.

Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi, a Barelvi cleric and the president of the All India Muslim Jamaat, took part in the celebrations on the International Day of Yoga at the Grand Mufti House near Dargah-e-Ala Hazrat.

"I have supported yoga but opposed Surya Namaskar. Muslims cannot perform Surya Namaskar. Surya Namaskar is an act within yoga. Every man and woman should do yoga. Yoga should be done in madrasas and mosques too. But Surya Namaskar is bowing to the sun, worshipping the sun. Islam forbids all these things."

"Worshipping the sun is illegitimate in Islam. That is why we have forbidden everyone from doing Surya Namaskar. Surya Namaskar is not a part of Islam. Therefore, no Muslim should perform Surya Namaskar.

"Yoga is also practiced in Islam. Yoga is not part of a religion. Anyone can attach their religion's title to it," he said.

Surya Namaskar or sun salutation is a set of eight asanas performed in 12 continuous steps.

The cleric said, "Surya Namaskar is a form of Sanatan Dharma, meaning Hindu worship, which Islam absolutely does not permit. Surya Namaskar is 'haram' in Islam."

However, Uttar Pradesh minister JPS Rathore countered the cleric's remarks.

"Just as our sun is the truth, so is Surya Namaskar. If the sun rises, Surya Namaskar will also continue," Rathore remarked after performing yoga at Bareilly College ground on Saturday.

"Those who spit at the sun end up with the spit falling back on their faces. The same fate awaits those who oppose Surya Namaskar," he said. "It's an ancient yoga practice that everyone should accept. There's nothing more narrow-minded than opposing it."

Meanwhile, the cleric urged people of all faiths to celebrate Yoga Day together enthusiastically. He emphasised the health benefits of yoga for everyone, regardless of gender.

"It is not necessary to go to parks or yoga centres to do yoga; rather, one should wake up every morning at home, offer prayers and then do yoga," he advised. -- PTI