'Solid evidence' against Sonam: Meghalaya CM

Tue, 10 June 2025
22:14
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Tuesday hailed the state police for cracking the murder case of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, and said the force has 'solid evidence' of the involvement of the tourist's wife in the crime.

"A lot of evidence and facts are coming to light. It took the police a few days to put together the pieces and missing links. But, ultimately the links point to Sonam (Raghuvanshi's wife)," Sangma told PTI in Shillong.

After their wedding on May 11 in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to the northeastern state for their honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

"We did not leave anything to chance," the CM said.

Sangma said the Meghalaya Police worked on the case in a planned and systematic manner.

"I want to refrain from going into too much of details. But, evidence is solid, technology-based, including phone records and messages. The statements from the arrested accused will come now," he said.

The chief minister also said he was pained at a section of people blaming the 'peace-loving people of Sohra, Meghalaya and the entire northeast' in the wake of the murder.

"It is okay to point fingers towards the government and the police. What hurt us was that all of the northeast was seen in a negative light," he said.

"It is a difficult moment for the family and for our people. We have to move on, and I urge people to come to the northeast. The best way is to be together," Sangma added.

Sonam surfaced in UP's Ghazipur on Sunday night where she surrendered at the Nandganj police station, after Akash Rajput (19), Vishal Singh Chauhan (22), and Anand Kurmi were arrested from UP and Indore and Sagar towns for their alleged involvement in the murder.

Raj Singh Kushwaha (21), the alleged conspirator, was arrested later, police said.

Kushwaha and three other accused are currently in transit custody of the Meghalaya Police.  -- PTI

