HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Haasan's birthday wish for Ratnam: May your stories...

Mon, 02 June 2025
Share:
16:55
image
Veteran actor and filmmaker Kamal Haasan marked director Mani Ratnam's birthday with an emotional message that celebrated their decades-long cinematic partnership. 

The note, shared publicly, struck a deeply personal tone, reflecting on their journey from the iconic Nayakan to their much-anticipated upcoming film Thug Life. 

"Happy Birthday, Mani Ratnam," Haasan wrote, adding, "From Nayakan to Thug Life, we've journeyed through time together -- as colleagues, family, co-dreamers, and above all, as lifelong students of cinema," he wrote on X.

He went on to praise Ratnam not only for his creative brilliance but for being a guiding presence throughout the years. "Through every chapter, your presence has been a source of strength -- a mind I turn to in moments of doubt, and a soul deeply attuned to the language of film like few others. May your stories keep unfolding, for with every frame, your vision brings depth, beauty, and meaning to cinema," he wrote, signing off with, "Forever your friend, Kamal Haasan."

Kamal Haasan and Mani Ratnam share one of the most revered collaborations in Indian cinema. Their first and most celebrated partnership came in 1987 with Nayakan, a Tamil crime drama loosely inspired by the life of underworld don Varadarajan Mudaliar. The film not only became a critical and commercial success but was also India's official entry to the Academy Awards that year. 

It remains a landmark in Indian filmmaking. Now, 37 years later, the duo is reuniting for 'Thug Life', a high-profile gangster drama expected to hit screens on June 5, 2025. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Next Covid pandemic far from over'
LIVE! 'Next Covid pandemic far from over'

3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp
3 soldiers dead, 6 missing as landslide hits Sikkim army camp

The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday near Lachen town in Mangan district, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area.

Kamal Haasan moves HC for 'Thug Life' release amid row
Kamal Haasan moves HC for 'Thug Life' release amid row

The move comes in response to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce's (KFCC) recent announcement that it would not permit the screening of the film in Karnataka unless Haasan issues a public apology for his comment suggesting that...

No reunion: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors
No reunion: Deshmukh dispels Pawar faction merger rumors

Such meetings are routine, the former state home minister added.

Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble
Indian Vlogger's Remarks Land Him In Turkish Trouble

Indian vlogger Malik 'Swashbuckler' has apologised for his offensive video comments on Turkish women.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD