Relieved to learn that Trump, First Lady are safe: Modi

10:04

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reacted to the shooting incident at a White House event in Washington attended by US President Donald Trump, saying he was relieved that the President, the first lady Melania Trump and the Vice President JD Vance were "safe and unharmed."



"Relieved to learn that President Trump, the First Lady and Vice President are safe and unharmed following the recent security incident at a Washington DC hotel. I extend my best wishes for their continued safety and well-being. Violence has no place in a democracy and must be unequivocally condemned," Modi said in a post on X.



Modi's remarks came hours after Trump and other senior White House officials were evacuated from the White House correspondent's dinner venue following a shooting incident.