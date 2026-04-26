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Case registered over posts 'threatening' Kerala CM's security officer

Sun, 26 April 2026
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A case has been registered and a probe launched into social media posts allegedly threatening a member of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's 
security team with consequences once the UDF comes to power, officials said on Sunday.

The Thiruvananthapuram City Cyber Police registered the case based on a complaint filed by Chief Minister's security staff member Sandeep Sasidharan.

The Congress had earlier alleged that Sandeep and another officer, Anil Kumar, brutally assaulted two Youth Congress-KSU activists including using flower pot when they protested against the chief minister during the Navakerala Sadas programme in Alappuzha in 2023.

A subsequent probe was conducted against both officers, and the Crime Branch later gave them a clean chit.

Recently, following the conclusion of the state assembly election on April 9, several social media posts allegedly made by Congress, Youth Congress and KSU activists claimed that revenge would be taken once the LDF government is removed and the UDF comes to power.

The police said cases have been registered against Facebook accounts named Arun Rajendran, Tom Kuriakose, Yaser KP, Sony Panamthanam, Sarath Pillai, KSU Kanjiramkulam, Rahul John C and Youth Congress Battle. -- PTI

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