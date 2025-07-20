Army felicitates boy who served troops during Op Sindoor

18:44

The Indian Army on Sunday said it will bear the study expenses of a ten-year-old boy, who supplied little meals to soldiers battling gunfight in a Punjab village during Operation Sindoor.

Shvan Singh, earlier reported as 'Svarn' Singh, had run errands for the soldiers posted in Tara Wali village.

As firing went underway, Singh took water, ice, tea, milk, and lassi to soldiers as they exchanged fire with the Pakistan Army.

In recognition of the boy's courage and enthusiasm, the Indian Army's Golden Arrow Division has committed to fully sponsor Shvan's education.

During a ceremony at Ferozepur Cantonment on Saturday, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Command, also felicitated the boy.

The army said Shvan's story serves as a reminder of the "quiet heroes" across the country who deserve recognition and support.

Shvan, whose village lies in Mamdot area of Ferozepur district, had earlier said he too wants to join the army when he grows up.

"I want to become a 'fauji' when I grow up. I want to serve the country," the boy had said in May.

His father had then said, "We are proud of him. Even soldiers loved him." He said the class 4 student supplied the ration on his own without anyone asking him to do it.





Tara Wali village is around 2 km from the international border.

Under Operation Sindoor, the Indian armed forces carried out pre-dawn missile strikes on May 7 on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir. -- PTI