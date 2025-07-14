HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal's Birbhum

Mon, 14 July 2025
08:40
A 42-year-old Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader was shot dead in West Bengal's Birbhum district, and three persons, including two women, were detained in connection with the murder, police said. 

The incident occurred early on Sunday when gunmen shot at Piyush Ghosh, the Srinidhipur panchayat president, near his residence in Komarpur village in the district, an officer said. 

"One bullet was fired from close range. Someone close to the deceased could be involved in the murder. We are probing possible business disputes," he said. 

This was the third murder of TMC leaders in the last few days.

Rajjak Khan, a TMC local committee president from Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, was killed on Thursday, while Abul Kalam Azad, a TMC panchayat-level worker, was hacked to death while celebrating his birthday on July 10 at English Bazar in Malda. -- PTI 

LIVE! TMC leader shot dead in Bengal's Birbhum

