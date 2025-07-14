HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Rupee falls 22 paise to settle at 86.02 against US dollar

Mon, 14 July 2025
20:09
The rupee depreciated 22 paise and fell below 86 level to close at 86.02 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday amid a rise in global crude oil prices and a strengthening greenback.

Foreign fund outflows and delay in any breakthrough in the India-US trade deal further pressured the local unit, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the local unit opened at 85.96 and traded in a narrow range of 85.92-86.05 before settling at 86.02 (provisional), down 22 paise from its previous close.

The rupee depreciated 10 paise to close at 85.80 against the US dollar on Friday.  -- PTI

