Protests after female student stabbed inside UP college

The incident triggered protests outside the college, prompting police intervention.





The victim, an undergraduate student of Sri Tika Ram Kanya Mahavidyalaya, whose identity has not been disclosed by the police and college, sustained stab wounds and managed to call her family before collapsing.





Her relatives rushed her to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment.





According to hospital officials, she is currently out of danger but is unable to provide further details due to her condition.





Pratima Shrivastava, a college official, said the girl was at the college's NCC complex when the administration was alerted about the incident.





As news of the attack spread, a crowd gathered outside the college gate on Ramghat Road under Kuwarsi police station limits.





Protesters blocked traffic, demanding action and the arrest of the culprits, who they claimed could be identified through CCTV footage from the campus. -- PTI

Tension gripped a prominent women' degree college in Aligarh district on Monday after an undergraduate student was allegedly stabbed by unidentified attackers within the college premises.