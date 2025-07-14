HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      

Protests after female student stabbed inside UP college

Mon, 14 July 2025
Share:
23:45
File image
File image
Tension gripped a prominent women' degree college in Aligarh district on Monday after an undergraduate student was allegedly stabbed by unidentified attackers within the college premises. 

The incident triggered protests outside the college, prompting police intervention. 

The victim, an undergraduate student of Sri Tika Ram Kanya Mahavidyalaya, whose identity has not been disclosed by the police and college, sustained stab wounds and managed to call her family before collapsing. 

Her relatives rushed her to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. 

According to hospital officials, she is currently out of danger but is unable to provide further details due to her condition. 

Pratima Shrivastava, a college official, said the girl was at the college's NCC complex when the administration was alerted about the incident. 

As news of the attack spread, a crowd gathered outside the college gate on Ramghat Road under Kuwarsi police station limits. 

Protesters blocked traffic, demanding action and the arrest of the culprits, who they claimed could be identified through CCTV footage from the campus. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Protests after female student stabbed inside UP college
LIVE! Protests after female student stabbed inside UP college

4-day trade talks between India and US to start today
4-day trade talks between India and US to start today

An Indian commerce ministry team has reached Washington for another round of talks from Monday on the proposed bilateral trade agreement (BTA), an official said.Chief negotiator of India and special secretary in the Department of...

PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's
PIX: Jadeja's heroics in vain as England win at Lord's

Images from Day 5 of the third Test between England and India at Lord's on Monday.

'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'
'No Sane Pilot Would Shut Off Fuel'

'In multi-pilot operations, no critical switch can be moved without the other pilot's consent.'

PIX: How England Pulled Off A Thriller At Lord's!
PIX: How England Pulled Off A Thriller At Lord's!

England stayed calm under intense pressure to beat India by 22 runs on a final day of simmering tension and drama in the third Test at Lord's on Monday and move 2-1 up in the series.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD